BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton police say a plumbing contractor is facing grand larceny charges after he allegedly stole things from a home he was working at.
BPD says they were called to a home on Blue Ridge Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. The homeowner they made contact with says she saw the contractor she hired remove golf clubs from inside her home. That contractor, identified as 30-year-old Andrew Lamanteer of Travelers Rest, apparently told her he had to pick up repair parts from the hardware store. While Lamanteer was gone, BPD says the homeowner told them she found jewelry was also taken from the home, but Lamanteer denied knowledge of the theft.
BPD says they then contacted the company Lamanteer worked for, learning the company equipped their work vehicles with GPS locators that allowed them to track the truck's movements. The company owner then arrived to the home and shared the location data with police. BPD says while Lamanteer did go to the hardware store, he detoured to an abandoned house nearby, where he hid the clubs. When presented with this evidence, police say Lamanteer confessed to stealing the clubs and jewelry.
Officers say they were able to recover all of the stolen items, valued around $3,000. Lamanteer, meanwhile, was taken into custody without incident. He's now in the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
