GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville police say that a grandmother who went missing with her infant grandson Monday evening has been arrested.
61-year-old Cathy Diane Brown and her one-year-old infant grandson, Genesis Shell, were last seen Monday morning. Later in the evening, the Greenville Police posted to Facebook announcing the pair had been safely located outside their jurisdiction.
Police say Brown was arrested, and is expected to be charged with a criminal offense for endangering the welfare of the child.
Genesis was returned to his family.
A photo, taken on Monday morning, shows what the two were wearing the last time they were seen. It appears that Brown is wearing ripped black jeans, black boots, a gray long-sleeved shirt and a gray cardigan.
Shell was wearing a gray long sleeved shirt of sorts.
Police say Brown does not own a vehicle, nor does she drive. They tried to get in contact with her via phone and were unsuccessful.
Officers were canvassing homes in the Nicholtown area in search of the missing pair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.