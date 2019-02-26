GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville police said Tuesday that a grandmother who was believed to have gone missing with her 16-month-old grandson Monday evening has been arrested.
61-year-old Cathy Diane Brown and her one-year-old grandson, Genesis Shell, had been last seen Monday morning when Genesis' mother dropped him off. When the mother returned, she found Brown and Shell missing but Shell's baby bottles, car seat, and diaper bag were still at the home.
The mother called police and an investigation was launched. Later in the evening, the Greenville Police posted to Facebook announcing the pair had been safely located outside their jurisdiction.
Police say Brown was arrested, and has been charged with child neglect by a legal custodian.
Genesis was returned to his family and DSS was notified.
Brown does not own her own vehicle, but according to the arrest warrant, she left in a vehicle with the baby in tow and drove the child from place to place without a child safety seat while Brown obtained and used crack cocaine.
