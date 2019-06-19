Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Greenville Police were called to Papi's Taco on River Street after receiving a call that someone stole $900 from an employee's purse.
According to the arrest warrant, closed-circuit-television captured a man later identified as Anthony Lamar Davis walking into the employees office area and taking the money.
Police say Davis was able to leave the scene, but was later recognized and arrested by police on Wednesday, June 19.
According to the warrant, Davis fully cooperated and willfully admitted that he did take the money and was the person seen in the video.
Police say Davis has at least two prior convictions for offenses similar in nature
Davis was arrested and charged with petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less.
Davis is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
