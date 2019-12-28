GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say a 4-year-old had to be airlifted to an Upstate hospital after accidentally firing a gun early Saturday evening.
Jonathan Link with Greenwood PD says the call came in around 5 p.m. from the Gardens of Parkway apartment complex. Link says the child was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment, and is now out of surgery. As of 9 p.m., the child is stable and should make a full recovery.
Link says the investigation is ongoing, but so far it's believed the child was able to climb up and get the gun from where it was stored. While looking at it, the gun fired, striking the child.
Police stress the importance of firearm safety, reminding parents to keep guns locked up or unloaded. Parents are also encouraged to talk with children about gun safety.
Officers asked for prayers for the child's recovery.
