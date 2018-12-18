Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, officers with the Greenwood Police arrested, Weldon Darrell Williams, after they were dispatched to a disturbance call on Holloway Avenue.
Police say a detective arrived on scene and identified himself as a police officer, at which time police say Williams charged the detective and attempted to grab his firearm.
After fighting off Williams, police say the detective identified himself again, which according to the police report Williams attacked the detective a second time.
Police say other officers arrived on scene and helped secure Williams. According to reports both Williams and the investigator received minor scratches as a result of the incident.
Williams was taken to the hospital, and according to police continued to threaten officers who were escorting him.
Police say they were called originally because Williams was hanging out with the caller when Williams allegedly became violent kicking and breaking a large flat screen television.
Williams was charged with assault and battery 3rd degree, malicious damage to personal property greater than $2000, unlawful taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with assault on a police officer.
