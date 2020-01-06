BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Belton Police Department said a traffic stop led to the discovery of several grams of methamphetamine, and the arrest of a Greer woman.
Police say they were patrolling an area near the scene of several burglaries early Monday morning when they spotted a suspicious vehicle. They initiated a traffic stop on North Main Street and encountered a female driver and male passenger.
Though the driver initially gave them conflicting information regarding her identity, they were able to positively identify her as Keri Diane Williams, 32, of Greer.
During her interview with officers, Williams admitted to having a small amount of methamphetamine in her purse. Police found two small bags of about 20 grams of the illegal drug after a search.
Officers then searched Williams' vehicle, and discovered a box containing additional quantities of what appeared to be methamphetamine and oxycodone pills.
The amount of meth in her possession totaled to 349 grams.
Police say Williams first told them the male passenger had no knowledge of her possession, then tried to recount her statement. However, officers were unable to corroborate her story, and the male was released.
Williams was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and charged with the following:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Several traffic related charges
She remains incarcerated pending bond.
