ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they were on scene at the Food Lion on Smokey Park Highway Wednesday morning with a person barricaded inside the store.
Police said their Crisis Negotiation Team on scene.
All customers and store employees were evacuated from the store.
Police later tweeted that officers and the Crisis Negotiation Team were still making contact with the person in the store.
"Our goal is for all involved parties to be safe," police tweeted.
More to come.
