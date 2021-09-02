SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police are investigating after a student brought a gun to a Spartanburg County elementary school Thursday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
The student brought the gun to Woodland Heights Elementary School, according to Chief Communications Officer Cynthia Robinson for Spartanburg School District Six.
Police say the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student was in possession of a weapon at around 2:30 p.m.
A student told an administrator that the student had the gun and the administrator told police.
The gun was then found in the student’s backpack by the SRO.
Officers say they are consulting with the Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office to determine the appropriate charges in this case. They also say the student will not be allowed to return to Woodland Heights Elementary School or any Spartanburg School District Six properties.
No one was injured during this incident, police say.
Charges are pending and an investigation is underway, according to the district.
MORE NEWS: Deputies drop charge against woman; man now charged in shooting, Sheriff's Office says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.