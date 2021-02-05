GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police are investigating a reported gunshot victim at an apartment complex Friday night, making it the second such scene at the same complex within a week.
FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn found the scene at the Park at Toscana complex on E. North Street just after 8 p.m. We reached out to GPD, who confirmed a gunshot victim had been reported there Friday night.
The complex saw another shooting unfold in the daytime on Tuesday, Feb. 2. That day, another gunshot victim was taken to the hospital. GPD didn’t provide many more details after that.
Alcorn spoke with a witness who told him around six gunshots were heard. Alcorn also saw a female victim on the stretcher, who was alert and talking. Forensics crews are now on the scene and investigating a building where the shooting is believed to have unfolded.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
PREVIOUSLY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.