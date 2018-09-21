INMAN, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg police said an officer was called to a softball game in Inman Thursday night in response to an assault.
Upon the officer's arrival, one man said he was assaulted while standing on second base.
Officers said the man told them he was standing on the base when a defensive player came up behind him and acted like he was humping him.
The man told police he told the man to stop twice, causing his harasser to throw his glove on the ground.
As the next play ended, the victim said he was physically attacked. The man said his harasser began to throw punches and was soon joined by another man.
The victim told officers he did not fight back. Two witnesses were able to confirm the victim's story.
The suspects had fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival.
No arrests were made.
