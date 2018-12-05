ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a man has been charged after attempting to steal a dog named Meatball from the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.
Police said Mosely Lee Mitchell, Jr. was charged with attempted larceny, a felony offense.
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue called police on December 1 and reported two people had tried to steal a dog from the shelter, police said. Staff members were able to stop the theft and the dog was not hurt.
The two people left before officers arrived, but police said they came back to Brother Wolf on Monday.
Police said a woman who was with Mitchell was not charged.
