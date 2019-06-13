Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police have identified a pregnant woman was shot at the Deaverview Apartments Wednesday night around 11:30 pm. and later died.
The victim has now been identified as Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, 24-years-old, from Asheville.
Police say an initial call came in at 11:26 p.m. for shots fired, and when they arrived on scene, a second call came in reporting a victim of a gunshot wound in the area of Boyd Avenue and Ivy Street.
Officers with the Asheville Police Department responded to both locations and after investigating discovered the two incidents were related.
Police say when they arrived on scene they discovered Simuel, who was pregnant, had been shot multiple times.
Simuel was then taken to Mission Hospital where unfortunately she died, but the baby survived, according to police.
Police spent several hours overnight on scene trying to collect information. At last check there were no suspects in the case.
At this time police are still investigating.
