GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville Police Department says Haywood Road has reopened after a structure fire on Pelham Road.
According to the Police Department, the fire occurred in an unoccupied house.
Police say a small portion of Pelham Road is still closed from the incident.
The Police Department says investigations are ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.