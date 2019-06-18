ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 15-year-old is missing out of Asheville, police say.
Police are requesting the public's assistance to locate missing juvenile, Gavin "Shaggy" Terry. Gavin was reported missing from Eliada Home on June 16.
Police say he was last seen in the field located on the back of the property headed south.
Gavin is described as a white male, 15 years of age, 5'10" with curly reddish brown hair.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Gavin "Shaggy" Terry they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
