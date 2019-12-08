HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Henderson Police have announced the arrest of 27-year-old Natalie Louise Miller, on December 8.
Dispatchers say around 6:23 a.m. someone familiar with the situation reported a possible shooting. The caller told dispatchers that the suspect had revealed she had shot her boyfriend after an argument.
After responding to the home along State Street, police found Samuel Kalain Frazier, 34, deceased from a gunshot wound. The suspect, Natalie Louise Miller, was also at the home when police arrived.
She is being charged with murder in the first degree. Miller is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
looks like meth .
