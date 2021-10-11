GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – A recent investigation led to officers finding heroin that looks like marijuana, according to the Greenwood Police Department.
The green substance tested positive for heroin but because of the color and texture, someone might mistake if for marijuana, according to police.
The amount pictured above is worth more than $1,000 on the street, according to police.
