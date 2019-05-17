SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers should be aware of a road closure in Spartanburg, the police department says.
The closure will take place May 21st through May 23rd.
Heywood Ave will be closed in order for Norfolk Southern to perform maintenance on the overpass. Access to Heywood Ave will be blocked at E Main St and at Drayton Ave.
Detours will be in place in order for drivers to be able to access the businesses and residents along Heywood Ave between Drayton Ave and E Main St.
Please be mindful of the detours and plan for a few extra minutes of travel time traveling to or from Cannons Campground area and E Main St. including Drayton Mills Elementary School, Spartanburg Day School and Mary Black Hospital.
