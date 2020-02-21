FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Forest City police said they are investigating a shooting that claimed a man’s life Thursday evening.
Police said they were called to an address at Greenfield Drive just before 7:30 p.m. and found Denzel Jarcus Wright, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.
Wright was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries.
Police said the death was ruled a homicide and the investigation was ongoing Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Forest City Police Department.
