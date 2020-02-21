Generic - gun and bullets

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Forest City police said they are investigating a shooting that claimed a man’s life Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to an address at Greenfield Drive just before 7:30 p.m. and found Denzel Jarcus Wright, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg. 

Wright was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries. 

Police said the death was ruled a homicide and the investigation was ongoing Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forest City Police Department.

