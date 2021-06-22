GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police department says that the I-85 North ramp is closed while police investigate a vehicle accident.
According to police, one person has been transported to the hospital in connection with the wreck.
Police say that the ramp is expected to be closed for several hours.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, according to GPD.
Police are asking drivers already in the area to slow down, be careful and watch out for the crews on scene.
