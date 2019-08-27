HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police in Hendersonville have named a suspect accused of robbing the TD Bank on Greenville Highway at gunpoint on August 23, and say he is being investigated in connection with multiple robberies across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia
The Hendersonville robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. on August 23. A man walked into the bank handed the teller a note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspectwas described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a white shirt, tan pants, and a light-colored ball cap. The suspect may be traveling in a gold Nissan Altima with possible Georgia license plate.
On Aug. 27, police said the suspect was identified as John Howard Johnson, age 64, of Virginia.
Police say they have an arrest warrant charging Johnson with armed robbery, but his whereabouts are currently unknown.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Eric LaRowe with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.
