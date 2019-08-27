Bank robbery suspect
(Hendersonville Police Department)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police in Hendersonville have named a suspect accused of robbing the TD Bank on Greenville Highway at gunpoint on August 23, and say he is being investigated in connection with multiple robberies across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia

The Hendersonville robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. on August 23. A man walked into the bank handed the teller a note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hendersonville suspect

The suspectwas described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a white shirt, tan pants, and a light-colored ball cap. The suspect may be traveling in a gold Nissan Altima with possible Georgia license plate.

On Aug. 27, police said the suspect was identified as John Howard Johnson, age 64, of Virginia.

Police say they have an arrest warrant charging Johnson with armed robbery, but his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Eric LaRowe with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025. 

MORE NEWS

Boy, 8, holds hand of crying classmate with autism on first day of school

 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.