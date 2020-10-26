RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Forest City Police Department said a suspect wanted for larceny has been identified.
The police department said officers responded to a Wal-Mart in reference to a incident involving larceny. The suspect left the area in a blue Nissan Titan before the officers' arrival.
Police described the suspect as a white male wearing a dark colored ball cap, dark shirt, and jeans.
The Forest City Police Department said the suspect has been identified.
More news: Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office taking applications for Christmas for Kids program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.