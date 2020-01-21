WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Waynesville Police Department said the deaths of a woman, her unborn child, and a man at a Long Street home Tuesday have been ruled a murder-suicide.
“Based upon the evidence collected and witnesses that have been interviewed, we are confident that this incident is isolated to (the home on) Long Street,” Captain Brian Beck stated in a news release.
Wednesday, the department identified the deceased as Cynthia Lynn Smith, 38. It was found that Cynthia was four months pregnant with a baby girl at the time of her death.
Police say Robert Brian King, 43, was also found deceased at the scene.
One of the key pieces of evidence in the case came from surveillance footage from a neighboring home, police said. The footage, combined with other evidence collected, helped investigators determine that King killed Smith before intentionally taking his own life.
The investigation remains open, however. Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and details.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family while they face this unspeakable tragedy," the Wayneville Police Department wrote on Facebook.
