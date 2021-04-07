DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged after barricading himself in a Duncan hotel room.
According to the the Duncan Police Captain Mathis, deputies responded to WoodSpring Suites on Frontage Road to serve a warrant in conjunction with Duncan PD. The individual was armed and refused to come out of his room.
We're told people staying in rooms were evacuated, the hotel was surrounded by law enforcement, and an ambulance was on standby.
Captain Mathis later identified the suspect as 42-year-old Robert Alan Beach. He was previously arrested in Greenville Co. for child abuse.
Officials said Beach surrendered peacefully and was charged with failure to comply with condition of bond.
A bounty hunter says they have been looking for this individual for about 5 months now.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
