Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney have named a person of interest in reference to a voyeurism case reported by Limestone College in October 2019.
According to police the incident happened on the campus between September 2012 and October 2013. Police say five different videos were recorded of five different female teams in the male soccer locker room.
Police say the person of interest was working at Limestone during that time frame, and has previously been named in a lawsuit at another university in West Virginia in 2018.
In that case, police say the person of interest admitted to filming, using hidden cameras in the female locker rooms and dorm rooms of the campus. Criminal charges in that case were not filed due to the statute of limitations.
Limestone College released a statement saying the person of interest was employed at the school from August 2012 until October 2014. The employee was terminated immediately once Limestone College learned of the allegations made against them by the West Virginia school.
Police in Gaffney say this case is ongoing, and at this time no charges are pending.
More news: Department of Defense confirms an Upstate soldier has died in Afghanistan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.