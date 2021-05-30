FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Forest City Police Department says they identified the victim and the suspect from a deadly shooting that occurred near Dogwood Lane on Saturday Night.
Officers say that they responded to a disturbance near Dogwood Lane in Forest City. They arrived on the scene and discovered that individuals had exchanged gunfire, leaving one person injured. The injured person later succumbed to his injuries.
Officers identified the victim as Marcus O' Neil Hill of Forest City.
According to officers, they quickly identified the suspect as 38-year-old Jeremy Lee Brown from Rutherfordton, NC. They say that with the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Rutherfordton Police Department, Brown was taken into custody.
Brown was charged with First Degree Murder and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, according to officers. He is currently being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Moore with the Forest City Police Department.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
