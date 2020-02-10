ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound Sunday evening.
Lt. Brandon Moore with APD says they got the call just before 8:40 p.m. about a man with a gunshot wound in a unit at the Hillcrest Apartments on Atkinson Street. Officers say they found 24-year-old Jailyn Dumari Morton and had him transported to Mission Hospital for treatment. However, police say that Morton died at the hospital.
The APD Criminal Investigation Section has identified multiple persons of interest in this case. Detectives are working diligently to develop leads and hold those responsible for this incident accountable.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
