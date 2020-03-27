HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Hendersonville said police and Hazmat crews are investigating after a suspicious package exploded inside a UPS Store and dispersed white powder in the building.
A city spokesperson said it happened just after 11 a.m. at the UPS Store on Spartanburg Highway.
Two males walked in the store and left the package, which then detonated and released the white powder. The building was then evacuated and police and firefighters responded.
The NC Hazardous Materials Regional Response Team is working to identify the unknown white powder.
Police are searching for the identities of the two males pictured in the surveillance footage.
