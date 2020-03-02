Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help locating a man not seen since February 19.
Officers say Latrone Jamel McDaniel was last seen around 10:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Haywood Street.
According to police, McDaniel was wearing a grey toboggan, sunglasses, black overalls, a black jacket, and black rubber rain boots.
McDaniel is 41-years-old, 6'3", and around 257 pounds. He has a black beard, black hair, and brown eyes. McDaniel has several tattoos on his abdomen and upper arms.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
