Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have identified a man they say was killed along Smokey Park Highway on Friday.
According to officers, around 6:49 a.m. on January 17, Frank James Goodson was hit and killed in the 300 block of Smokey Park Highway.
Police say Goodson walked into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on the highway.
Police say Goodson was 77-years-old and from Asheville.
The Asheville Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into this incident.
