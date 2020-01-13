Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, police in Asheville say they were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in West Asheville.
We're told the call came in around 5:30 a.m.
According to the police department, Fayetteville Street between Texas and Ohio Streets are closed as officers continue to investigate.
We're told at least one person was shot and killed and that the case is being investigated as a homicide.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
