Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say they have issued a citation to a restaurant after they were found to be in violation of the Buncombe County Department of Public Health and Governor Cooper's orders.
According to police, the Rise 'n Shine Cafe was reported over the weekend three different times with concerns stemming from COVID-19 related violations.
Officers went to the restaurant on both Saturday and Sunday and observed individuals dining in the restaurant.
Police say Monday morning, as a result of persistent non-compliance to the public health order, APD issued the citation to the restaurant.
"The Asheville Police Department recognizes and understands that this is a very confusing and difficult time for everyone in our community. However, in a further effort to protect those at high risk, and to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community, APD is strongly encouraging everyone to comply with Buncombe County's Stay Safe-Stay Home order. It is not our intent to criminalize those who do not comply, but rather educate individuals on the intent of the order with a warning or advisement. However, if the behavior persists APD will consider the use of citations to gain compliance."
