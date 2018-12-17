Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Asheville Police Department requested assistance in locating William Charles Huskey, wanted by them on 5 warrants.
Police say Huskey has outstanding warrants for:
- 2 counts of Felony Flee/Elude Arrest
- 2 counts of Reckless Driving
- Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
Police say Huskey is 40-years-old, 6'5" tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with short brown hair, and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of William Charles Huskey they encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
