Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say a woman not seen since April has now been found safe.
Tuesday, police in Asheville said 66-year-old Virginia Day Jones was last seen in downtown Asheville in April. She was reported missing by a family member on September 2.
Police say Jones is described as standing 4'11" tall, weighing approximately 88 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
Police didn't say where Jones was found, only saying she had been safely located.
More news: No bond for suspect accused in murder of baby Leonna Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.