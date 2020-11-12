Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are looking for a missing 33-year-old male with several distinctive tattoos.
Police say they are looking for Justin Lee Ball. Officers did not provide information on where Ball was last seen or when he disappeared.
Ball is 36 years old, standing six feet tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Ball has several tattoos including a confederate flag on his left arm, "Ball" on his right arm, "Kylee" in the center of his back, a Harley Davidson symbol on his left hand, lips on the left side of his neck, and a tribal symbol on the right side of his neck.
Anyone who has seen Ball or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110.
