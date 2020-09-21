Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say they have arrested one man, but are searching for two others in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Friday night.
Police say around 7 p.m. on September 18, they responded to a report of an armed robbery on Patton Avenue in west Asheville.
Officers say the victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by three males. Police say the victim was not hurt during the incident.
A short time later, detectives were able to locate one of the suspects on New Leicester Highway and say he was taken into custody without incident.
Kevin Ariel Cueva-Villeda was charged with aiding and abetting armed robbery, and conspiracy to sell a schedule VI substance. Cueva-Villeda was held under a $10,000 bond, but has since been released.
Detectives say the other two suspects were identified and have been charged with the following:
Omar Romero, Jr., 19, of Asheville, has active warrants for his arrest for:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to sell a Schedule VI substance
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
Nilson Javier Bonilla, 22, of Asheville, has active warrants for his arrest for:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance
Police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate the pair, and officers say both should be considered armed and dangerous.
