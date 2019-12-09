Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are looking for a woman wanted for multiple crimes including statutory rape of a child.
Police say 25-year-old Natasha Edgerton has five open warrants for:
- statutory rape of a child
- two counts of larceny to remove, destruct, deactivate security device
- two counts of misdemeanor larceny
Edgerton is described as a female, 25 years of age. She is 5'2", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if they want to remain anonymous.
