Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Belton are investigating after they say a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds was brought to the Cheddar Fire Department Monday evening.
According to Belton Police Chief Robert Young, officers responded to the fire department just north of town shortly before 7:30 p.m.
When they arrived, officers discovered a female administering first aid to a male victim who had multiple stab wounds to his chest and back.
The victim told police he'd been stabbed at the Mill Village in Belton, but refused to provide more information. EMS arrived a short time later and the victim was transported to AnMed Health for treatment.
Investigators determined the stabbing happened on Greer Street and interviewed multiple people in the neighborhood, but say details of the assault remain unclear at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.
If you have any information about this event, please contact Belton PD at 864-338-8450 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
