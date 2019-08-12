GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said one person is in custody after a brief hostage situation Monday at an apartment complex.
Police said it happened at Stonesthrow Apartments Homes along Century Circle.
Police confirmed one person was taken into custody but could not immediately provide additional details.
More to come.
