GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said three people were arrested after a chase involving a stolen Ford F-150 Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were responding to reports of the stolen truck on Parkins Mill Road and Cleveland Street when they spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
Police said three people bailed out of the F-150 along Parkins Mill Road and the pickup rolled into a patrol car, causing minor damage.
Police continued to chase the suspects on foot and captured all three.
The suspects’ names and charges have not yet been released.
Police said traffic will be affected until the scene can be cleared.
