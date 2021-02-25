Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Easley are warning local residents about a phone scam where the caller pretends to be an employee with Amazon.
In the scam, police say the caller will claim the recipient owes several hundred or even thousands of dollars to the company.
Victims who have received calls tell police that when they attempt to validate the caller's employment, the caller often becomes irate and hangs up.
Police are reminding residents to be cautious and say if you receive correspondence of any type that doesn't seem correct, either phone calls or email, please do not send money to unknown persons.
If you have been the victim of a scam, police say to call your local law enforcement agency and file a report.
