Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenwood have confirmed a death investigation is underway following the shooting of a man on Pearl Street Tuesday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened around 8:15 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they say the victim was discovered laying in the roadway. We're told police attempted to render aid, but the victim was already deceased.
At this time the coroner hasn't released the victim's name.
We have crew headed to the scene and we'll update as more information becomes available.
