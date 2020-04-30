Lake Lure, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Lake Lure are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old man.
According to police, Kyle Ryder Conner was last seen around April 11, near the Ingles on Highway 9.
Police say he was seen in a long gray shirt, blue jeans, work boots and carrying a backpack.
He is described as standing 5'9" tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a Chevy emblem tattooed on his forearm.
If you have any information to his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Lake Lure police at 828-625-4911.
More news: 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered near Hendersonville early Thursday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.