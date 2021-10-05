LAKE LURE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers want you to be aware of a scam in Lake Lure, according to the Lake Lure Police Department.
A local business told police they had recently got a call from someone saying they were with the Lake Lure Police Department, soliciting money fraudulently, according to the department.
The department said they would never call and ask for anyone to send money (cash, card, money orders, etc.) to the agency.
If you’ve received a call this, call the department immediately at 828-625-4911.
