SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Ninety Six police said there is no danger to students after a social media threat regarding schools in the town.
Police said they received a call about the threat around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and began investigating.
“during the investigation into the post the officers quickly determined that there was no threat to any of the students attending Ninety Six schools,” police said in a news release.
Police said the students involved were juveniles and the case was handed over to school district administration.
Greenwood County School District 52 released this statement on the matter:
Greenwood School District 52 was notified this morning of a post on social media. The Ninety Six Police and Greenwood Sheriff Departments acted quickly to determine the seriousness of the post. After determining there was no threat to the students of Ninety Six High School, they turned over the situation to the high school administration to handle. All employees and students are safe and the educational process will continue as normal throughout the day.
