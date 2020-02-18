Twinsburg, Ohio (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Twinsburg Police Department in Ohio have reached out to deputies in Laurens County in the hopes of solving a 38-year-old mystery.
Police are hoping someone in the Upstate may be able to help identify a man in a 1982 John Doe case.
Police say the victim was 20-35 year old African American male, found deceased 38 years ago, February 18, 1982. Police say there is evidence the victim suffered from Kyphosis, a forward curvature of the spine and he may have had a slouched posture.
Police say the victim was found behind a former business inside a garbage back. Exact cause of death is unknown, but there is evidence of possible blunt force trauma, stabbing, and of him possibly being set on fire after his death.
Police say through the use of the DNA Doe Project and forensic genealogy the victim, or one of more of his close ancestors is likely from Laurens County.
Police say at the time of the crime, Twinsburg was home to a Chrysler stamping plant.
Anyone with information about the victim is asked to contact Detective Hendershott at the Twinsburg Police Department-(330)-405-5679.
If you have completed a DNA test, you can help by uploading your DNA to GED Match or FTDNA and opting in for law enforcement matching.
For more information about the DNA Doe Project, please visit dnadoeproject.org.
