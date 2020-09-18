Aiken, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the City of Aiken asked for the public's help locating two children they say were taken from their bedroom in the middle of the night.
According to Aiken Public Safety, Matthew Kinman and Jerry Kinman were taken from their bedroom on the night of September 17.
Matthew Kinman is described as standing four feet tall, weighing around 91 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Jerry Kinman is also four feet tall, weighing 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Public safety officials say Nancy Kinman is wanted for questioning in order to learn the whereabouts of the missing juveniles.
Nancy Kinman is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 185 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last known driving a maroon 2005 Toyota Camry with license plate SIY391.
If located, please hold and notify Aiken Public Safety immediately at 803-642-7620.
