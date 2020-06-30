Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Spartanburg are reminding residents that fireworks are not allowed within the city limits and violation of this ordinance will result in a fine.
Police say city ordinance 13-113 states "it's unlawful for anyone to sell, store, maintain transport of have in their possession any type or form of fireworks. They cannot be fired, lighted, ignited, set off or thrown with the City of Spartanburg."
The fine for violating this ordinance is $262.
Police tell us each year officers respond to numerous fight calls, disturbances and noise complaints associated with fireworks and large amounts are confiscated by police.
Police say they recommend citizens enjoy fireworks by going to professional sponsored events, as opposed to shooting their own fireworks.
If you are shooting fireworks legally, police offer these safety tips:
- Always have an adult to supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers.
- Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire and to douse used fireworks before discarding
- in trash.
- Never allow young children to play or ignite fireworks.
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
- Never try to re-light or pickup fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Never place a part of your body directly over a firework device when lighting.
The Spartanburg Police Department encourages everyone to use caution and be safe this holiday weekend.
More news: Have you seen Rudy? GCSO searching for missing K9 last seen on Devenger Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.