CHATTANOOGA, TN (FOX CAROLINA) - The Chattanooga Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a two-week-old baby, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
According to the TBI, Browen Conner is 19 inches, 6 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange onesie on Brainard Road in Chattanooga.
TBI investigators say Browen may be with his non-custodial mother, 30-year-old Coti Conner. They say she is wanted by police for especially aggravated kidnapping. The TBI says she has brown hair, green eyes, weighs 145 lbs. and is 5-foot-5.
TBI investigators say two people may be traveling in a 2002 Black Ford Escape with Tennessee tag IMI8H6.
If anyone sees Brown, Conner or this vehicle, you're asked to call police at 423-698-2525 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
