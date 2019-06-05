Wellford, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Wellford Police Department said they have charged two men with trafficking Fentanyl.
According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, the two men had over 30 grams of the drug in their possession.
Officers say right now that Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs on the streets.
Police have charged James Carr and Terrell Martin with unlawful carrying of a pistol and manufacturing drug paraphernalia other in schedule 1,2,3 first offense.
Both are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
